Biden Campaign Manager Says President's Packed Schedule A Proof Of His Fitness: 'So Many People Are Looking To...His Leadership'

In the face of increasing murmurings about President Joe Biden’s age and mental fitness, his campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, has spotlighted the President’s active schedule as evidence of his ability to serve another term.

What Happened: According to a report by The Hill on Thursday, President Biden’s campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, countered concerns about his age by pointing to his heavy work schedule as proof of his fitness for a potential second term.

As evidence, Rodriguez cited Biden’s recent participation in the G20 summit, using it as an example of his ongoing dedication and hard work. “The most recent trip that he took overseas to the G20 — I think it’s a perfect example of the kind of schedule that he continues to keep,” Rodriguez stated on CBS’s “America Decides.”

“It's not just helping to protect democracy here at home, but also abroad," she said in an interview with CBS, according to the report.

"So many people are looking to him and to his leadership, and he's continuing to really step up and to show up both here in the country and on the international stage."

The White House and Biden’s reelection campaign are ramping up efforts to alleviate doubts about Biden’s fitness for office at 80. Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy’s recognition of Biden’s rigorous work schedule during his Asia trip last week was welcomed by the White House.

However, a YouGov/Yahoo News poll indicates that over 75% of Americans perceive Biden’s age as a minor or major problem. The poll also discovered that voters are less concerned about former President Donald Trump’s age, despite him being only a few years younger than Biden.

Why It Matters: An earlier poll by CBS News and YouGov revealed that only a third of U.S. voters believe that Biden would complete a second term if re-elected. Furthermore, Trump pulled even with Biden in a recent 2024 election poll, suggesting a possible rematch of the 2020 race.

Age has become a key issue in politics, with both Biden and Trump in the spotlight. Despite Republicans highlighting Biden’s age as a potential problem, Trump himself stated that Biden is not too old to run for president. Yet, Biden’s own comments about possibly not living to see his son’s legal issues resolved have fueled concerns about his age and health.

Photo by Alexandros Michailidis on Shutterstock

