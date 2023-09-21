Ron DeSantis Unveils Oil-First Energy Plan, Slams Joe Biden For Climate Change Threats: 'That's Just Not True'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced an oil and gas first energy plan, dismissing the threats of climate change.

What Happened: DeSantis voiced beliefs that humans are “safer than ever” from climate change, during a speech in Midland, Texas, where he shared his intent to repeal efforts to address climate change.

"We've seen a concerted effort to ramp up the fear when it comes to things like global warming and climate change," he said, adding that Democrats were trying to "circumscribe your ambitions."

"They are even telling our younger generations to have fewer children, or not to even have children, on the grounds that somehow children are going to make our climate and planet unlivable — and that's wrong to say."

The Republican governor’s plan includes policies to increase the cost of electric vehicles, escalate domestic fossil fuel production, and withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement.

Why It Matters: DeSantis’ comments follow weeks after a Category 3 hurricane hit Florida, causing record-high floodwaters. Scientists warn that climate change is leading to more frequent and dangerous storms.

Despite these warnings and recent events, the Florida governor negates scientists’ concerns, stating that his policies to boost energy production are a “practical way to reduce global emissions.”

"We deal with hurricanes in Florida," said the Florida governor.

"We deal with fires, too, in Florida, but what I would say is when… Joe Biden says that he's more worried, like in 10 years, with the climate than a nuclear war, I mean, I'm sorry, that's just not true."

DeSantis, who is aiming for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also pledged to lower gas prices to $2 a gallon by 2025 if elected to the White House.

