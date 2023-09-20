Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Raises The Heat Alarms, Temperatures Can Reach 118 Degrees

Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhone 15 Pro could be a performance beast, but it could be too hot to handle for users, literally. New reports suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro is also a heat monster, with temperatures reaching 118 degrees.

What Happened: Apple's iPhone 15 Pro could be a heat monster reaching temperatures of 118 degrees Fahrenheit (48 degrees Celsius), according to tipster Revegnus.

This is as hot as a summer day in Texas. It can even cause first-degree burns, so using an iPhone 15 Pro could actually lead to a physical injury.

iPhones heating up too much has been increasingly reported by users on social media, but the iPhone 15 Pro's power-packed A17 Pro chipset could have pushed up the heat a notch more.

A heatmap of the iPhone 15 Pro shows the area around the A17 Pro chipset is unsurprisingly the hottest. This is despite a slightly larger metal shield above the chipset that acts as a heatsink and helps dissipate it.

Why It Matters: Overheating iPhones has been an issue for a while now, but now, with Apple focusing on mobile gaming with the far more powerful A17 Pro chipset, the problem could worsen.

Going by initial reports, Apple might have to work around this by launching a custom Magsafe cooling accessory.

Initial reviews from China also show a significant decline in power efficiency – there is a steep increase in the power consumption of the A17 Pro chipset, crossing the 10W mark. The A16 Bionic chipset's power draw was 7W, according to benchmarks.

That's not all – Qualcomm Inc.'s QCOM latest flagship chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, has a power draw of 6.7W. This is significantly lower than the A17 Pro's 10.5W mark.

With Apple calling the iPhone 15 Pro "the best game console", solving the overheating issue is more important now than it would have otherwise been.

