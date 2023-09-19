Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

Movella Holdings MVLA - P/E: 0.22 Silicom SILC - P/E: 9.18 Richardson Electronics RELL - P/E: 7.35 JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS - P/E: 3.32 Daqo New Energy DQ - P/E: 2.42

Movella Holdings looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of $-0.12, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, Silicom reported earnings per share at $0.66, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.61. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.6%, which has decreased by 0.52% from last quarter's yield of 3.12%.

Richardson Electronics has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.11, which has decreased by 75.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.44. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.5%, which has increased by 0.39% from last quarter's yield of 1.11%.

This quarter, JinkoSolar Holding Co experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $2.31 in Q1 and is now $3.52. Most recently, Daqo New Energy reported earnings per share at $1.75, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $3.93.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.