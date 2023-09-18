Trump-Era VP, 2024 GOP Hopeful Mike Pence Takes A Hardline On China, Calls Nation An 'Evil Empire In The Making'

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has taken a hardline stance against China in his quest for the Republican presidential nomination, denouncing it as an “evil empire in the making” and advocating for severe economic sanctions.

What Happened: Pence, at a speech given at the conservative Hudson Institute in Washington on Monday, identified China as the most significant strategic and economic menace to the U.S. this century, according to Reuters.

Pence’s proposals include escalating arms sales to Taiwan, cutting off U.S. economic ties with vital Chinese sectors, limiting the involvement of Chinese nationals in U.S. tech firms to prevent intellectual property theft, and implementing a nationwide prohibition on the Chinese-owned social media app, TikTok.

As the November 2024 election approaches, there’s a consensus among Republican candidates that China is America’s primary foreign adversary. A Pew Research survey released in late July found that half of Americans consider China the top threat to the U.S.

Pence also brought up the Ukraine conflict during his speech, underlining divisions among Republican candidates regarding the U.S. response to Russia’s invasion. He stressed the necessity for the U.S. to offer all required military aid to Ukraine to counter Russian forces.

Pence voiced his concerns about the apparent “isolationism” of other 2024 hopefuls like tech investor Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former President Donald Trump. These candidates have expressed skepticism regarding unchecked military and economic support for Ukraine.

Withdrawal of support for Ukraine by Republicans would be a green signal for China to invade Taiwan, warned Pence. China has been escalating its military activities near Taiwan, a democratically governed island it considers its own.

Why It Matters: Pence’s tough stance on China isn’t new. In April 2023, he criticized Chinese leader Xi Jinping, stating that under his rule, China aspires to become an evil empire, as per a Benzinga report. Pence’s comments on Ukraine also echo his earlier prediction in July 2023, when he envisioned U.S. troops confronting Russian forces.

With other Republican presidential candidates like Nikki Haley also identifying China as a significant threat, it’s clear that the China issue will continue to dominate the Republican narrative in the run-up to the 2024 election.

Photo by Gino Santa Maria on Shutterstock

