Now Latest 2024 Poll Shows Biden Lags Behind Trump, Haley, And Scott But Performs Better Against These GOP Candidates

The upcoming 2024 election could pose significant challenges for current President Joe Biden, according to recent polls. Data shows that Biden trails potential rivals, including former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

What Happened: A recent Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll revealed that 44 percent of participants would back Trump over Biden in 2024, with Biden receiving support from 40 percent of respondents.

In another poll, 41 percent of respondents would support Haley, while Biden would receive 37 percent of the votes. The numbers are similar in a hypothetical match-up between Biden and Scott, where the current president received 37 percent of the votes, while Scott received 39 percent.

These results align with those of a similar poll conducted by Harvard CAPS-Harris in July. Additionally, the poll found that at least 20 percent of respondents were unsure or didn’t know who they would support in each of these match-ups.

However, Biden did perform better against former Vice President Mike Pence, Gov. Ron DeSantis, and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Why It Matters: These polls highlight a growing concern for Biden’s 2024 reelection bid. As reported by Benzinga, Biden’s approval ratings are currently below the mid-40s, a figure similar to Trump’s ratings in 2019, and several points lower than those of Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton at similar stages of their reelection campaigns. F

Furthermore, a CBS News and YouGov poll showed that only a third of U.S. registered voters believe Biden would complete a second term if re-elected, indicating a lack of confidence in his ability to serve another term.

The 2024 presidential election might end up as a rematch of the 2020 election, which saw voters choose between Trump and Biden. As per Benzinga, Trump and DeSantis have dominated GOP polls for months, indicating a potential challenge for Biden if he wins his party’s nomination.

Photo by Fotophoto on Shutterstock

