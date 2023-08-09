Rivian CEO Speaks Up About NACS Charging Pact: Dollars Flow To Tesla, Data Stays Put

EV maker Rivian Automotive RIVN on Tuesday revealed details of its collaboration with Tesla Inc TSLA on charging infrastructure during the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

What Happened: “So it’s a charging relationship whereby our customers will access the network and ultimately pay for the charging, and that will flow from us through to Tesla,” CEO RJ Scaringe said, while clarifying that there is no data transfer built into the relationship.

This is the first time any of the companies that joined Tesla’s charging network have spoken about paying for the service.

The access to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS), while the company continues to build its own Rivian Adventure fast-charging network, will allow access to a very large car park, which in turn would help Rivian’s charging network to reach profitability, the CEO added.

Why It Matters: Rivian signed an agreement with Tesla to adopt the NACS in June. The agreement allows Rivian customers to charge their vehicles on Tesla’s supercharger network of more than 12,000 superchargers starting in spring 2024.

NACS charging port designs will be incorporated into R1 vehicles starting 2025 and Rivian’s adventure network will also have NACS adapters or plugs, the CEO said.

Other automakers who have joined the NACS bandwagon are Aptera, Ford Motor Co, General Motors, Volvo Group, Polestar Automotive Holding UK, and Mercedes Benz Group.

Photo via Richard Truesdell on Wikimedia Commons