MrBeast's AI Clone Takes Over The Internet: 'What In God's Name Is This'

In a surreal twist that has netizens intrigued and unnerved, an artificial intelligence-generated incarnation of YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has emerged on social media.

What Happened: The digital landscape is no stranger to bizarre and unexpected phenomena, but the latest development involving MrBeast’s AI clone has left even seasoned internet users scratching their heads.

Jesse Wellens, a fellow YouTuber, has not only conjured up an AI version of YouTube’s reigning king but also conducted a unique interview with his digital doppelganger.

The bewildering result was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where Wellens proudly declared, “We created the AI version of MrBeast! You can even speak to him if you like?”

It wasn’t long before news of the AI MrBeast reached the ears of the man himself.

In response to Wellens’ tweet, Donaldson said, “What in God’s name is this?”

Wellens cheekily replied with an emoji, revealing his original intention to have MrBeast on his show.

Why It’s Important: The AI MrBeast received a spectrum of reactions from netizens, ranging from humorous to haunting. It also sparked a debate about integrating AI within the realm of YouTube.

One user commented, “I’m uncertain whether fully AI-generated videos can truly thrive on the YouTube platform.”

Previously, MrBeast acknowledged the rapid advancements of AI technologies like OpenAI’s ChatGPT but noted that it is still far from matching human capabilities.

Earlier this week, the YouTube sensation shattered the 24-hour view record for a non-music video with his gripping ‘7 Days Stranded at Sea’ vlog.

