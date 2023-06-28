MrBeast Doesn't Think ChatGPT Will 'Destroy Things,' But Could Instead Do This For People

Although a large section of society is worried about artificial intelligence chatbots like OpenAI's chatGPT taking over the world and replacing human-based jobs with machines, Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, has expressed optimism about the technology's potential.

What Happened: In an unfiltered conversation with YouTube creators from Los Angeles, Colin and Samir, MrBeast spoke about the technology that has almost single-handedly started an AI arms race amidst big tech companies.

During the interview, MrBeast shared his perspective on the disparity between human intelligence and AI. The YouTuber acknowledged that while AI, including chatGPT, is rapidly advancing and improving, it still has a long way to go before reaching human-like capabilities.

Donaldson also envisioned a future where one could upload all his videos and ideas into an AI system, allowing it to generate suggestions and recommendations for future content, such as his famous “$1 vs. $1 billion” challenges or choosing the best helicopter for stunts.

However, he dismissed the notion of AI destroying things, instead emphasizing its potential to liberate individuals, enabling them to focus on what they love and create, with AI serving as a source of inspiration.

MrBeast anticipated a transitional phase where many might initially rely on AI-generated content, leading to a period of homogeneity, but eventually, true breakthroughs would come from those who used AI as a foundation to innovate and elevate their work.

While currently not fully exploring AI’s capabilities, MrBeast expressed his intention to delve into the AI realm in the future, dedicating time and effort to discovering how it can enhance his endeavors.

Why It's Important: Since OpenAI released chatGPT for testing, debates about AI posing a threat to the human workforce have escalated. While this emerging AI technology has ignited a battle among tech giants like Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT, it has also made some people extremely uneasy.

