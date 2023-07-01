An epic showdown brewed in Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL YouTube realm after Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, said that he can create a new channel without using his face or voice, amassing 20 million subscribers in just six months. One skeptic YouTuber, however, isn’t buying it.

What Happened: A video of MrBeast, the content creator known for his jaw-dropping stunts and massive giveaways, has been making rounds on social media, in which he stated that he could start a brand new YouTube channel, devoid of his face or voice, and gather a staggering 20 million subscribers within a mere six months.

While this audacious declaration may have left many awestruck, one skeptical YouTuber is raising doubts about the feasibility of MrBeast’s ambitious goal.

The YouTuber, who goes by the name Armaani and has 3.5 million subscribers, took to Twitter and asked netizens if anyone was buying MrBeast's statement about starting a channel from scratch without any affiliation and gaining 20 million subscribers within six months.

He further challenged MrBeast, saying that if Donaldson pulls this off "without anyone knowing," he will donate $20,000 to charity and work for the said channel completely free for a year.

While it's unclear at this point if MrBeast responded to this challenge or not, the widely popular YouTuber did question why his claim was met with such disbelief. He pointed out that he consistently creates immensely popular content on his side channels, even without his direct involvement.

Donaldson argued that viral success is a skill that can be honed and mastered, asserting that his methods could potentially replicate this on a fresh channel.

