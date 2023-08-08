GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis expressed concerns that the Republican Party’s chances in the upcoming presidential election might be jeopardized by the ongoing legal issues surrounding former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: In an interview with NBC News, DeSantis suggested that if the election becomes a “referendum” on the events of Jan. 6 and the classified documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago, the Republicans stand to lose.

"If the election is a referendum on Joe Biden's policies and the failures that we've seen and we are presenting a positive vision for the future, we will win the presidency and we will have a chance to turn the country around," DeSantis said.

"If, on the other hand, the election is not about Jan. 20, 2025, but Jan. 6, 2021, or what document was left by the toilet at Mar-a-Lago, if it's a referendum on that, we are going to lose," he added.

He emphasized the importance of focusing on the future and the failures of current President Joe Biden rather than dwelling on past events.

DeSantis also clarified his stance on Trump’s 2020 election claims, stating, “of course” Trump lost the election. "Whoever puts their hand on the Bible on Jan. 20 every four years is the winner," he said.

Why It Matters: The Florida governor’s comments come in the wake of Trump facing two indictments related to separate federal investigations led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. These investigations delve into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents and his purported efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

While some GOP members, like former Vice President Mike Pence, have echoed DeSantis’s sentiments, suggesting that Trump’s legal battles divert attention from pressing issues, others remain staunchly supportive of the former president.

