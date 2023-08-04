Mark Levin Calls Mike Pence 'Weasel,' Lashes Out On Bill Barr Over Trump's Latest Indictment: 'This Is Crap!'

Mark Levin, host of “Life, Liberty & Levin,” has criticized former Attorney General Bill Barr and former Vice President Mike Pence over the recent indictment against former President Donald Trump, Fox News reports.

“This indictment, Mr. Barr, is crap! And the reason they didn’t bring insurrection, and seditious conspiracy is because there was no insurrection and seditious conspiracy…I want to say something to Mike Pence, who has turned out to be quite the weasel,” Levin said.

Trump was indicted on charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The charges include conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney