Elon Musk Says Car Has 'Mind' Of Its Own — Is Full Self-Driving Any Closer?

Billionaire CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that the Tesla TSLA vehicle has a mind of its own.

What Happened: Musk said that Tesla has figured some aspects of artificial general intelligence so that the car has a mind.

“Not an enormous mind, but a mind nonetheless,” Musk said.

The CEO was responding to a fan who posted a video of himself driving around San Francisco in a Tesla for an hour with full self-driving (FSD) enabled.

“When Elon Musk first said that FSD would work even in San Francisco, I didn’t believe him. Now my Tesla drives me around San Francisco routinely with just computer vision. That’s an astounding achievement,” the fan wrote in a post.

Why It Matters: Musk has been promising that Tesla vehicles can drive itself since 2016.

In June, Musk said that FSD version 12 would no longer be beta, hinting that it would achieve full autonomy by then. Currently, its FSD software is in beta mode meaning it is still being tested and requires active driver supervision.

Early in July, Musk said at the 2023 World Artificial Intelligence Conference that Tesla is "very close" to achieving full self-driving capability.

“I have been wrong about this prediction in the past, but I feel we are closer to it than we ever have been,” Musk said.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: UK Registered An EV Every 60 Seconds In July As Tesla Slips In Bestseller Rankings