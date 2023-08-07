Nikki Haley Slams White House Over Rival Navies In Alaska: 'China Is Testing America and Joe Biden Is Failing'

On Monday, former Republican Governor of South Carolina and Trump-era UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who is currently running for the 2024 presidential race, criticized President Joe Biden for his perceived weakness towards China.

What Happened: Haley took to Twitter to express her concerns about the Biden administration’s stance on China, stating, “China is testing America and Joe Biden is failing.”

“I will tell you China has been planning war with the United States for years,” said Haley in an interview with Fox News that she shared in her post.





This tweet comes against the backdrop of increasing tensions between the U.S. and China. Recently, the largest-ever warship group from the Chinese and Russian navies approached Alaska in a provocative move, prompting the U.S. to send four navy warships to the same waters.



Haley said that the presence of Chinese and Russian navies in Alaskan waters just “didn’t happen” and it wasn’t a “surprise.” She lamented that past presidents have not taken previous similar threats more seriously.

“We need to be showing strength. This is in response to the fact that we and our allies have been doing exercises in the Taiwan Strait.”



Haley said, “What they are trying to do now is intimidate us. “Biden continues to show weakness.”

See Also: US Military Scrutinizes The Skies For Unidentified Objects, Investigates Origins

Why It Matters: China’s assertive actions and the U.S.’s response have been a topic of concern for many, with some viewing these as indications of a shifting global power dynamic.



The U.S.-China relations have been strained in recent times. Earlier this year, the U.S. military shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of North Carolina, leading to a sharp response from China.

The Biden administration’s efforts to de-escalate tensions with China post the balloon incident were reportedly blocked by his advisers.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Xi Jinping’s China To Overcome US Curbs With Chinese Chipmakers Heading For $8B IPO