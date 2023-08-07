Ron DeSantis Says He Will Be A 'Pro-Life President' — Opposes Punishment To Women Who Violate Abortion Bans

Ron DeSantis Opposes Punishments for Women Violating Abortion Bans

What Happened: GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis clarified his stance on abortion, stating he would not support penalties for women who violate abortion bans, The Hill reports.

In a recent NBC interview, DeSantis emphasized that many women opt for abortions due to a lack of adequate support. He highlighted that Florida has put measures in place to support these women.

During the same interview, when questioned about a potential nationwide abortion ban, DeSantis responded, "We will be a pro-life president and we will support pro-life policies."

Notably, other GOP presidential candidates, including Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and former Vice President Mike Pence, have shown support for a 15-week abortion ban. However, some, like former President Donald Trump, have yet to take a clear stance.

Why It Matters: DeSantis’s recent comments on the abortion ban come after former President Donald Trump described Florida’s six-week abortion ban as "too harsh." DeSantis defended the ban, emphasizing its “humane” nature to protect an unborn child when a heartbeat is detectable.

This disagreement over the abortion ban is part of a broader rivalry between the two potential 2024 presidential candidates. While Trump has been leading in most polls, recent surveys indicate a closer race between him and DeSantis. As the 2024 presidential race approaches, the abortion issue remains a significant point of contention among candidates.

