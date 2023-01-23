Former President Donald Trump trailed Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in a straw poll conducted among two thousand anti-abortion voters.

What Happened: DeSantis received 53.73% of the vote, while Trump was far behind with only 19.22%. Trump-era Vice President Mike Pence took 8% of the vote, reported RollingStone.

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) got 1.57% and 1.3% of the vote, respectively.

Seven percent of the voters were undecided, while others like Kristi Noem, Greg Abbott, Liz Cheney, and Tim Scott received less than one percent of the votes.

Why It Matters: Anti-abortion voters are the Republican Party’s loyal voter base. The poll points out that such voters are moving away from Trump, noted Rolling Stone.

“There is a wide variety of candidates the pro-life movement can get behind, and that’s exactly what we intend to do,” said Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life, a co-sponsor of the National Pro-Life Summit that conducted the poll, according to the report.

Trump has cast the blame on the abortion issue for the Republican Party’s underperformance in the midterms. He said on Truth Social that voters that pushed for an abortion ban “got their wish” from the Supreme Court and then “just plain disappeared.”

Trump this month called for the arrest of journalists that broke the leaked draft opinion that indicated that the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Read Next: Trump's Return to Facebook, Twitter Could Reportedly Mess Up Truth Social Exclusivity Contract