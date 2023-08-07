Canadian PM Trudeau And Son Xavier 'Team Barbie,' Sport Pink Attire

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his son Xavier endorsed the ‘Barbie’ movie, sporting pink.

As per a report by People, Trudeau and his 15-year-old son Xavier were seen in a photo posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), posing in front of a ‘Barbie’ movie poster, both wearing pink.

Trudeau’s caption read, “We're team Barbie.”

The Greta Gerwig-directed movie has recently surpassed $1 billion in ticket sales. The father-son photo was posted four days after Trudeau announced his separation from his wife, Sophie Grégoire.

Trudeau and Grégoire, who got married in May 2005, have confirmed their separation via a legal agreement. Despite the separation, the couple plans to maintain a loving and collaborative environment for their children.

Image Via Shutterstock

