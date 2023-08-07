Russia Says Ukraine War To Continue 'For The Foreseeable Future': 'No Grounds' For Peace Agreement

Russia rejects any proposed peace agreement, insisting its war in Ukraine will continue indefinitely, Business Insider reports.

“There are currently no grounds for an agreement. We will continue the operation for the foreseeable future,” Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told New York Times, as reported by Business Insider.

This comes amidst claims that the U.S. could broker peace by withholding arms and urging Ukraine to make territorial concessions.

Despite a recent summit in Saudi Arabia discussing the war, where Ukraine proposed a 10-point peace plan, Russia remains unyielding. Vladimir Putin continues to assert Russia’s claim over parts of Ukraine, dismissing the country’s independence.

Image by Bumble Dee on Shutterstock

Read Next: In Ukraine, Russia’s Jamming Leaves US Weapons Useless