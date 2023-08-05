Barron's Weekend Stock Picks: PayPal, Nikola And Icahn Enterprises' Challenges

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's. Here are the articles investors need to read.

In "Ozempic Is the Rage. Why That May Explain a Mysterious Medtech Stock Selloff," Jack Hough explains why investors may have gotten ahead themselves by selling off medtech stocks, including Medtronic PLC MDT, Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW, Boston Scientific Corporation BSX and more, amid rising interest in the weight-loss drug Ozempic.

In "PayPal Stock Falls for 4th Day. Analyst Raises Concern Over Margins, Apple," Karishma Vanjani writes that competition from Apple Pay and declining margins have convinced analysts to downgrade the stock of PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL from "Outperform" to "In Line."

In "Nikola Stock Falls 26%. There Is a Lot of News to Digest," Al Root chronicles the struggles of EV heavy-duty truck maker Nikola Corp NKLA, which received approval to issue more shares that could be sold to raise necessary capital — and announced a new CEO.

"Fisker Earnings Beat Forecasts. Why the Stock’s Gain Turned to a Loss," by Root, notes that another EV maker, Fisker Inc FSR, posted dismal sales and cut its production guidance even though the company's earnings surpassed analyst expectations.

In "Icahn Enterprises Stock Plunges as Quarterly Payout Is Cut in Half," Emily Dattilo writes that Icahn Enterprises IEP cut its quarterly distribution from $2 to $1 and reported a bigger second-quarter loss, which Chairman Carl Icahn attributed to a damning report from Hindenburg Research.

Photo: Shutterstock