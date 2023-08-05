Donald Trump was reportedly upset that a judge referred to him as “Mr. Trump” instead of “President Trump” during his latest arraignment, Business Insider reports.

During the proceedings, US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya referred to the former president as “Mr. Trump,” which reportedly left him in a “sour and dejected mood.”

During a broadcast on Thursday, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that, following the court appearance, Trump was irked. “I am told that the former president, one thing that irked him particularly was during that hearing today that lasted about 27 minutes was when the magistrate judge referred to him as simply ‘Mr. Trump.'”

This is not the first time a judge has referred to Trump as “Mr. Trump” during his arraignments.

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan also used “Mr. Trump” during Trump’s April arraignment on 34 felony counts. However, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman referred to Trump as “former President Trump” during a court proceeding in Florida.

Trump, who is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has been indicted three times in four months.

Photo by Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock