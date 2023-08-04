A large crowd gathered for livestreamer Kai Cenat’s meet-and-greet at Manhattan’s Union Square Park, leading to chaos and violence, CBS News reports.

Things spiraled out of control when some attendees began tearing down construction barricades and hurling objects, including at police officers. A vehicle believed to be carrying Cenat was mobbed as it attempted to leave the scene.

See Also: This Popular Youtuber Paid $0 Bill Using Tesla Solar Roof To Power AC And TV: ‘I Haven’t Paid For Electricity For Over A Year’

Cenat, who did not have a permit for the event, was taken into police custody and will be charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, among other charges. The event, which involved a video game console giveaway, attracted thousands of attendees.

See Also: RFK Jr. Takes On Google, YouTube In Lawsuit Over Alleged Censorship Of Anti-Vaccine Views

NYPD Chief of Department, Jeffrey Maddrey, reported that individuals began committing acts of violence towards police and the public. Some stormed a construction site, hurling equipment, paint cans, and lighting fireworks.

The NYPD declared the gathering an unlawful assembly and began dispersing the crowd. Despite this, several officers sustained injuries. In total, 65 arrests were made, including 30 juveniles.

Law enforcement confirmed that Cenat would face charges of at least two instances of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, along with several other allegations.

Read Next: Elon Musk's Fan Following Dwindles, But Early Tesla Model 3 Owners Remain Loyal, Survey Finds

Photo by Vincenzo Lullo on Shutterstock