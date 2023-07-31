This Popular Youtuber Paid $0 Bill Using Tesla Solar Roof To Power AC And TV: 'I Haven't Paid For Electricity For Over A Year'

Popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee shared that he has had no electricity bill for an entire year after installing Elon Musk’s Tesla Roof System, Teslarati reports.

Unprecedented Efficiency: Brownlee recounted his one-year journey with a Tesla Inc TSLA Roof in a YouTube video. Despite the system’s high cost and reduced ability to gather and store energy in winter, Brownlee projected that it would take less than a decade for the system to pay for itself.

In comparison, Tesla’s Solar Roof comes with a 25 years warranty period.

“I have not paid for electricity for over a year. I have a bunch of electrical appliances, computers, game consoles, TVs, air conditioning and I drive an electric car every day to and from work every single day and charge it at home; $0 bills,” Marques said in the video.

Exceptional Performance: The house equipped with the solar roof hasn’t had any issues regarding power supply or equipment malfunctions. The Solar Roof installed by Brownlee offers 29.313 kW of energy and is equipped with a three-battery Powerwall setup that offers 40.5 kWh of energy storage.

