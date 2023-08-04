This Chinese Tesla Rival Soars 120% In 2023, Bernstein Expects More Gains

Bernstein is bullish on under-the-radar Chinese Tesla Inc TSLA rival Li Auto LI, which has seen a 120% surge this year.

Analyst Eunice Lee raised her price target for the EV manufacturer to $50, suggesting a potential 12.6% gain from Wednesday’s close, CNBC reported.

The company’s shares hit a 52-week high of $46.81 on Thursday.

Despite industry-wide challenges, Li Auto outperformed its competitors, delivering the most cars among Chinese EV makers in July. Lee anticipates further growth, citing stronger exports and domestic demand in Q2 2023.

