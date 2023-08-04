This Chinese Tesla Rival Soars 120% In 2023, Bernstein Expects More Gains

by Benzinga Neuro, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 4, 2023 12:01 AM | 1 min read

Bernstein is bullish on under-the-radar Chinese Tesla Inc TSLA rival Li Auto LI, which has seen a 120% surge this year.

Analyst Eunice Lee raised her price target for the EV manufacturer to $50, suggesting a potential 12.6% gain from Wednesday’s close, CNBC reported.

The company’s shares hit a 52-week high of $46.81 on Thursday.

Despite industry-wide challenges, Li Auto outperformed its competitors, delivering the most cars among Chinese EV makers in July. Lee anticipates further growth, citing stronger exports and domestic demand in Q2 2023.

Posted In: NewsAnalyst RatingsTechMediaTrading IdeasLi AutomobilityTesla

