Elon Musk Faces Competition: Fisker Unveils 'Ronin' Four-Door Convertible

Fisker Inc. FSR has revealed its latest electric vehicle, the Ronin, a convertible aimed at competing with Elon Musk’s Tesla’s TSLA Roadster, Electrek reports.

The Ronin, first teased last month, was unveiled at the ‘Fisker Product Vision Day 2023’. Henrik Fisker, the company’s CEO, labeled it as “the world’s first four-door electric convertible”.

The vehicle boasts impressive specs, including a 0 to 60 mph acceleration in about 2 seconds and around 1,000 horsepower. The company aims for a range of 600 miles, planning to integrate the cells into the vehicle’s structure.

However, the technology behind the Ronin is not fully developed yet, with the launch planned for the end of 2025. The pricing details remain undisclosed, but it is expected to be in the six-figure range.

Despite the ambitious plans, Fisker is currently facing financial challenges with its Ocean program, losing $120 million a quarter.

