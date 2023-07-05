Fisker To Reveal Its 'Sexiest Car' Yet With A 600-Mile Range In August

Fisker Inc FSR CEO Henrik Fisker took to Instagram on Tuesday to tease its third vehicle, Ronin, named after the film of the same title.

What Happened: The CEO posted a picture of a hot red car and said that the all-electric sport grand tourer vehicle will be revealed on Aug. 3. The car can accommodate 5 people and is “super fast” with an anticipated range of 600 miles, he added.

Fisker announced the Ronin project in May 2022; it will be the EV maker’s third vehicle after the Ocean SUV and Pear.

“The aim is to achieve the world’s longest range for a production EV, combined with extremely high levels of performance,” the CEO had said. The vehicle was predicted to be revealed this August and start production in the second half of 2024.

"The Fisker Ronin will be the sexiest car you've ever seen," the CEO said in September while adding that it could redefine the sports car EV segment.

Why It Matters: Fisker delivered its first Ocean SUV to a customer in Denmark in May. Last month, it commenced deliveries in the United States by handing over 22 vehicles at a facility in Los Angeles. More deliveries are scheduled throughout the summer, the California-based EV maker said.

Meanwhile, the delivery timeline for Pear, which stands for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution, has been delayed to 2025 from 2024.

Fisker has been posting updates only on Instagram since August 2022, when he exited Twitter after Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk firstsealed a deal to buy the microblogging platform. Fisker said at the time said he did not “want a competitor to determine how my followers experience Fisker as we grow our company."

Photo courtesy: Fisker