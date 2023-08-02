Tesla Under Regulator Scrutiny: Safety Probe Launched for 280,000 Model 3 and Model Y Cars

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated an investigation into Tesla Inc. TSLA over steering control issues in its 2023 Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover utility vehicles, CNBC reports.

Steering Control Concerns: The federal vehicle safety regulator has received multiple complaints from drivers experiencing steering problems, including one that led to a crash. This “preliminary evaluation” could potentially impact an estimated 280,000 vehicles in the U.S.

Previous Software Issues: In 2021, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the company could rewrite software to switch from one type of chip to another to manage semiconductor shortages. However, a year later, Tesla voluntarily recalled some Model S and Model X vehicles due to power steering problems caused by a flawed software update.

Investigation Outcomes: An NHTSA probe can result in the automaker investigating possible manufacturing or design defects and conducting a voluntary recall. Tesla has not yet responded to the investigation.

