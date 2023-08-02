Tesla Under Regulator Scrutiny: Safety Probe Launched for 280,000 Model 3 and Model Y Cars

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated an investigation into Tesla Inc. TSLA over steering control issues in its 2023 Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover utility vehicles, CNBC reports.
Steering Control Concerns: The federal vehicle safety regulator has received multiple complaints from drivers experiencing steering problems, including one that led to a crash. This “preliminary evaluation” could potentially impact an estimated 280,000 vehicles in the U.S.
See Also: Tesla Readies For A Big Move In One Direction: The Bull & Bear Case For The Tech Giant
Previous Software Issues: In 2021, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the company could rewrite software to switch from one type of chip to another to manage semiconductor shortages. However, a year later, Tesla voluntarily recalled some Model S and Model X vehicles due to power steering problems caused by a flawed software update.
Investigation Outcomes: An NHTSA probe can result in the automaker investigating possible manufacturing or design defects and conducting a voluntary recall. Tesla has not yet responded to the investigation.
Read Next: Tesla’s Cybertruck Could Weigh Less Than Rivian R1T And GM’s Hummer EV, Say Teardown Experts
Image via Shutterstock
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari
The GPT-4 Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.