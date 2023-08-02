Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos Shine Spotlight On Body Image Issues, Ozempic Craze Intensifies

The rising use of weight loss drugs like Ozempic, particularly among tech moguls, is highlighting the ongoing issue of weight discrimination, Fortune reports.

‘Miracle’ weight loss drugs: As high-profile CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos begin flaunting their physical fitness, discussions about using weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are spreading across board rooms and beyond.

Drugs like Ozempic are primarily used to lower blood sugar in Type 2 diabetes patients, But they are gaining popularity for their weight loss effects. Among the vocal supporters of such drugs is Tesla CEO Elon Musk who tweeted about using Wegovy in order to lose weight.

See Also: Real Housewives Star Jennifer Pedranti Backs Emily Simpson For Using Miracle Weightloss Drug Ozempic

Weight Discrimination – A Persistent Issue: Weight discrimination, or “fatphobia,” continues to create unequal opportunities in the workplace. A recent report published in the American Journal of Public Health compares fatphobia in the U.S. with racial discrimination.

While state and city governments are taking steps to address weight-based discrimination at the workplace, the general stigma related to obesity persists.

“It shouldn’t matter how tall you are or how much you weigh when you’re looking for a job,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams, emphasizing the need for legislation against such discrimination.

Read Next: UK Pharmacies Grapple With Shortage Of Miracle Weight Loss Drug Ozempic

Image by i yunmai on Unsplash