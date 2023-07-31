Apple's SOS Via Satellite iPhone Feature Helps Defy Connectivity Challenges As Canadians Battle Wildfires

In a fierce battle against an island wildfire in Ontario, Canada, residents used Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 14’s SOS via Satellite feature to defy the lack of cellular connectivity and successfully contacted emergency services to combat the blaze.

What Happened: Amidst the blazing inferno on Dog Lake in Ontario, Canada, a pair of Missanabie residents, Warren Thibodeau and Orel Crack, faced a daunting challenge as they attempted to extinguish the forest fire.

The situation became even more precarious due to the absence of cellular signals on the remote island, leaving them cut off from conventional communication methods.

Fortunately, fate was on their side, as both were equipped with the latest iPhone 14 models, featuring the groundbreaking SOS via Satellite capability, reported SooToday, citing a video and photographs shared by Eric Belanger.

“We were able to get assistance from the MNR by using the new GlobalStar emergency feature of the iPhone 14 while pulling up to the burning island,” said Belanger.

Why It’s Important: The Emergency SOS via satellite feature is available on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. It allows users to send SOS to emergency services without cellular and WiFi coverage.

In December last year, the feature proved its life-saving potential when it helped rescue a stranded man in remote Alaska. The man activated the feature during a snowmobile trip from Noorvik to Kotzebue, prompting a swift response from Alaska State Troopers and local search teams.

The feature is also credited with helping a rescue team find two people stranded 300 feet in a remote canyon with zero cell service in the Angeles National Forest.



Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

