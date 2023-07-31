Amid UFO Sightings Case In US, Conspiracy Theories From Ex-Canadian Defence Minister Resurface

In the midst of the ongoing U.S. Senate hearings on unidentified flying objects (UFOs), a strange connection with Canada has resurfaced. Former Canadian Minister of National Defence, Paul Hellyer, had made startling revelations about extraterrestrial encounters, The Hub reports.

The Shocking Statement: Hellyer, who was known for unifying the Canadian Armed Forces, was a big believer in extraterrestrial lifeforms. He had said that U.S. government officials have had face-to-face interactions with alien life forms on numerous occasions.

His opinions often drew skepticism with some calling him “crazy person” or as a conspiracy theorist.

See Also: White House Reacts To Whistleblower’s Testimony On UFO And Alien Encounters: We Don’t Know What These Are

Apart from Hellyer, there are more people in Canada who have talked about UFO sightings. Chris Rutkowski of Ufology Research based out of Winnipeg, said that in Canada alone there were 768 UFO sightings in 2022, which is equivalent to two reported sightings per day.

Read Next: Team Biden Covering Up UFOs, GOP Lawmaker Says: Devil Has Been In Our Way

Image: Pixabay/ Christian Plass