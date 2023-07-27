White House Reacts To Whistleblower's Testimony On UFO And Alien Encounters: 'We Don't Know...What These Phenomena Are'

The White House has shed light on its stance regarding the potential existence of extraterrestrial life, Fox News reports.

Unidentified Aerial Phenomena: National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated that the government does not have definitive answers about the numerous sightings of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

“We don’t know. We don’t have the answers about what these phenomena are,” Kirby said. He emphasized that these unexplained sightings, reported by Navy and Air Force pilots, have impacted training ranges and pilots’ readiness, making it a national security issue.

Government’s Response to UAPs: When asked about the existence of a “UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program,” Kirby admitted that he had “no information” to provide but confirmed that the White House takes the issue of UAPs seriously. He pointed out that the Pentagon has established an office dedicated to analyzing data and collating reports related to these phenomena.

President Biden’s Stance: On the question of whether President Joe Biden believed in the existence of such a program, Kirby responded, “If the president didn’t believe that the sightings by pilots were serious enough to be considered, he wouldn’t have wanted the Pentagon to stand up an office to look at this, to analyze the data, to collect reports and provide a system by which we can collate the information and better figure out what we’ve got here.”

A former Air Force intelligence officer, who testified to Congress on Wednesday, said the U.S. government has the extraterrestrial aircraft and the “bodies" of those in them concealed in a multi-decade-long program that confirms aliens exist.

