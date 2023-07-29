A majority of Americans believe that former President Donald Trump has done "something illegal" or "unethical," according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist National Poll, The Hill reports.

What Happened: The poll of 1,285 respondents, conducted from July 25 to 27, found that 51% of Americans think Trump has done something illegal, while 27% believe he has done something “unethical” but “not illegal.”

Only 19% of respondents believe Trump has done nothing wrong.

The survey was conducted before the Department of Justice levied new charges against Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

Legal Troubles: The new charges against Trump bring the total number of counts facing the former president in the classified documents case to 40.

The poll’s findings highlight the public’s perception of Trump’s legal troubles and his overall conduct during and after his presidency.

The survey also revealed a rise in the number of Democrats who believe that Trump has engaged in “something illegal.” In June, 78% held this view, whereas now it has escalated to 84%.

