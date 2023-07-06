Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday extended his invitation to Taylor Swift after the American pop singer left out Canada on her highly anticipated Eras world tour.

What Happened: Trudeau took to Twitter to reply to Swift's schedule for the 2024 summer when she will be traveling around Europe for her shows.

"Really can't contain my excitement because… we're adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with [Paramore] !! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville, and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I'm screaming???," Swift wrote, sharing an image of her packed schedule.

"It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon," Trudeau said in response to her tweet.

Why It Matters: This came days after the pop singer revealed the upcoming international leg of her highly anticipated Eras world tour. However, notable omissions from the tour itinerary were Canadian cities like Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, causing speculation and surprise among fans in those regions.

Swift will begin a 50-show run across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, with a kickoff concert in Mexico City on Aug. 24. Her Canadian fans may need to exercise patience as the newly announced leg of the pop singer’s tour is set to conclude in August 2024. It could be a considerable time before Swift makes her way to Canada if she includes the country in her tour.

Her last visit to Canada was during her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

In June, Conservative Alberta MP Matt Jeneroux also filed an “official grievance” with the House of Commons in a letter addressed to House Speaker Anthony Rota. “It has come to my attention that despite much anticipation, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has neglected to include any Canadian dates or locations as she released her international dates, which include stops throughout Asia and Europe,” Jeneroux wrote.

