A Harvard leadership expert has expressed concern over Elon Musk‘s handling of Twitter, stating that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is “totally out of his element” in running the social media platform, Business Insider reported.

Expert’s View

Bill George, an executive fellow at Harvard Business School, voiced his concerns in an interview with CNBC Make It. “If you had to write a case study on an example of a really poor takeover of an organization, Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter would fit that perfectly well,” George said.

He added, “I don’t think he understands social media.”

See Also: Twitter Snatches ‘X’ Handle At Last, But How Much Did Elon Musk Pay For It?

Musk’s Twitter Takeover

Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal in October 2022 and has since made drastic changes to the company, including firing key executives, laying off about half of the company’s 8,000 employees, and introducing new features such as charging users $7.99 for blue-check verification.

His most recent change was rebranding Twitter’s blue bird logo to X, which has upset many loyal users.

Read Next: The Next Elon Musk? This 26-Year-Old College Dropout Built A $7.3 Billion Tech Empire To Become The World’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.