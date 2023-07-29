Long Live The Bird: Here's How You Can Get The Twitter Logo Back On Your App And Web Browser

Users of social media platform Twitter have had mixed reactions to the company’s rebrand to X, which was recently announced.

In response, one user shared a way for others to get back the Twitter name and blue-bird logo on their app.

What Happened: Elon Musk acquired social media platform Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 and is using the company as a way to push forward his plan of creating an everything app.

Those who use Twitter on PCs and Android devices have since seen the platform be rebranded as "X" with a black logo.

One user shared directions on how people could get the Twitter logo back. Software developer Cygaar shared a browser extension for Google Chrome users, saying it was to get rid of the “ugly X branding” on the social media platform, according to Decrypt.

“I’m not a huge fan of the new X logo so I wrote a chrome extension that reverts the X back to the bird logo. You can see in the demo that the bird is restored in both the app as well as the tab icon. Long live the bird,” Cygaar tweeted on Tuesday.

Users have to install the Google Chrome extension using Github to see the old Twitter blue bird logo.

And if you’re interested in getting the blue bird back, you might have to act fast.

“This was made purely for fun. I probably won’t maintain this long term unless there is significant demand,” Cygaar tweeted, saying he would take it down if the interest wasn’t high.

Related Link: Bye Bye Birdie: The Best Reactions To Twitter's Rebrand To X

Why It’s Important: In addition to dealing with upset users over its new name and logo, the social media platform could possibly face legal challenges over the trademark for X.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben recently shared that Twitter could see multiple trademark challenges, since companies like Meta Platforms and Microsoft Corporation own trademarks for various X-related items.

“The Twitter rebrand to ‘X’ is the trademark story of the year,” Gerben said.

Gerben added that it takes years to register trademarks in the U.S. and around the world.

“The Twitter trademark is known (and protected) around the world. To cast aside an asset this valuable in favor of a new trademark is unprecedented in history,” he said.

Read Next: If You Invested $1,000 In Twitter When Musk Disclosed A Stake, Here's How Much You Made

Photo: Shutterstock