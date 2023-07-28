Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Sell These 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX

Dividend Yield: 4.83%

Summit Insights Group analyst Kinngai Chan downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell on July 27, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini maintained a Negative rating and raised the price target from $32 to $33 on June 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Recent News: Seagate Technology reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results and issued first-quarter guidance.

HP Inc. HPQ

Dividend Yield: 3.18%

B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $26 to $27 on May 31, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $27 to $24 on Nov. 23, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Recent News: HP reported mixed second-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX

Dividend Yield: 5.96%

Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintained a Sell rating and cut the price target from $15 to $10 on Oct. 26, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $16 to $14 on July 14, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $16 to $14 on July 14, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: Xerox Holdings reported second-quarter FY23 sales growth of 0.4% year-on-year to $1.75 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $1.76 billion.

