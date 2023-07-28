Bizarre: Indian Couple Sells Infant To Get iPhone And Instagram Stardom

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.

Police in India's West Bengal state reportedly nabbed a couple who allegedly sold their eight-month-old son to buy an Apple Inc AAPL iPhone 14.

What Happened? The couple intended to use the phone for filming short videos, or “Reels”. Apart from their infant son, they also have a seven-year-old daughter.

As per a report by the Indian Express, authorities have apprehended the mother and the woman who purchased the baby, with efforts underway to locate the fugitive father.

According to a high-ranking official from the Barrackpore police, the couple’s child vanished last Saturday, but they failed to report his disappearance. Local community members, puzzled by the couple’s sudden possession of a new iPhone, tipped off the police.

The unthinkable trade-off: Upon interrogation, the mother confessed to the crime, revealing their plan to travel around the state and produce content for Instagram reels using the funds obtained. Police successfully rescued the infant from Priyanka Ghosh, a resident of Khardah in the same district.

The police also stated that the father had attempted to sell his seven-year-old daughter, but this plan fell through.

Photo by abdkrime zairi on Shutterstock