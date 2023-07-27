'A Long Road Ahead': Mark Zuckerberg Says Meta Will 'Pour Enough Gasoline' To Fuel Threads' Growth

In a recent assessment of Threads, the new social media platform by Meta Platforms Inc. META, CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined the company’s strategy for its growth, reports Business Insider.

Threads’ Future: “We have a lot of basic work to do,” Zuckerberg said during Meta’s Q2 earnings call.

He emphasized the need to build and experiment with features that users enjoy, acknowledging that not all offerings will be “retentive.”

He further stated, “There’s still a lot of basic functionality to build, and once we feel like we’re in a very good place on that, then I’m highly confident that we’re gonna be able to pour enough gasoline on this to help it grow.”

Threads’ Performance: Threads, born in less than six months with only 15 engineers, gained over 100 million users within a week of its launch. Despite recent signs of flagging user engagement, Zuckerberg remains optimistic about the platform’s future.

“We’re focused on taking this opportunity, which is an awesome one we didn’t expect,” Zuckerberg said. “I’m optimistic about where we are but it’s a long road ahead.”

