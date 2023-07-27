Paul Krugman Says Elon Musk Suffers From 'Tech Bro Syndrome' Amid Twitter Rebranding

In his recent opinion piece, renowned economist Paul Krugman says Elon Musk‘s recent rebranding of Twitter to ‘X‘ is a manifestation of his ‘Tech Bro Syndrome,’ The New York Times reports.

Musk’s Tech Bro Syndrome: Krugman expresses that Musk’s decision to purchase Twitter was driven by his belief in his brilliance and conviction that he could easily make the company profitable. However, his actions since the acquisition have been described as “flailing wildly.”

“He clearly suffers from a severe case of Tech Bro Syndrome, that weird combination of hubris and conspiracy theorizing so prevalent in his social set,” says Krugman.

Krugman states his views in the wake of Musk’s rebranding of Twitter to X and the confusion it has created among people which can also affect brand loyalty.

See Also: Buffett’s Deficit Fix, Krugman’s Inflation Comments, And Dimon’s Economic Worries: This Week’s Economic Roundup

No Business Rationale: Krugman adds that he cannot see the business rationale behind the rebranding of Twitter, adding that the new name and logo are “off-putting.”

“It will take many bad decisions to push TAFKAT [The App Formerly Known As Twitter] to the tipping point where people abandon it for another platform. But Musk is working on it,” concludes Krugman.

Read Next: Twitter Snatches ‘X’ Handle At Last, But How Much Did Elon Musk Pay For It?

Illustration by Leefuji on Shutterstock