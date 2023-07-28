WhatsApp's Next Leap: Quick Video Messaging — Here's How To Use It

After voice messages popularity soared among WhatsApp users, the Meta Platforms Inc. META-owned messaging app has taken communication to new heights with the introduction of instant video messages.

What Happened: On Thursday, WhatsApp rolled out a new feature that allows users to send instant video messages directly within the chat window.

To ensure video messages are not misused, recipients cannot forward them to other users. Also, all videos sent using this feature will be end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that only the sender and intended recipient can view the content.

How It Works: Just like sending a voice message, users can access the video message feature within the chat window. Upon tapping the designated button, users will switch from voice to video mode, ready to begin recording a 60-second video clip.

Hands-Free Recording: WhatsApp has also incorporated a hands-free recording option for convenience. After switching to video mode, users can swipe up to enable hands-free recording, allowing them to capture moments without needing to hold the recording button continuously.

Playback And Sound: When recipients open a quick video message in the chat window, the video will play on mute by default. Tap on the video to unmute and enjoy the accompanying audio. This feature ensures that video messages won’t unexpectedly play loud audio when viewed in public or silent environments.

Why It’s Important: Another major feature WhatsApp has rolled out in the recent past is HD photo sharing. WhatsApp employs heavy image compression to conserve storage space on users’ devices. However, the new feature would allow users to send higher-resolution images with a relatively lighter compression level.

The rollout of this feature has already begun, but it is turned off by default. To take advantage of the improved image quality, users will need to navigate to their settings and enable the “HD” photo-sharing option.

