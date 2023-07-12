WhatsApp's Latest Update For iOS Makes It Easier To Use The App On Other Devices

The latest WhatsApp update for iOS is rolling out with some interesting new design changes and a major feature addition that makes it easy for users to use the messaging app on other devices. The Meta Platforms Inc.-owned META app is rolling out these new features in phases.

What Happened: The latest WhatsApp update for iOS is rolling out to beta testers, bringing two major changes to the messaging app. This includes a revamped design and a new "Link with phone number" feature, reported WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

The WhatsApp update with version number 23.14.1.72 should have both of these new changes included – WhatsApp had rolled out the design changes with the 23.13.80 update, which should also be included in the newer update that is available for iOS users now.

Design Tweak In Line With iOS: The first major change is the design – WhatsApp has revamped the chat bars in the app to make them translucent. The update also makes the navigation bar translucent, making the experience more immersive.

Link With Phone Number: The second major feature addition is "Link With Phone Number". As the name suggests, it allows users to login to WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp on other devices using their phone numbers, instead of scanning a QR code.

Follow these steps to link WhatsApp on the other device with your phone number:

Go to WhatsApp settings and then tap on "Linked Devices".

Now, tap on "Link a Device".

Next, tap on the "Link with phone number instead" option at the bottom of the screen.

Now, open WhatsApp web or the app on the other device and click on "Link with phone number".

Enter your phone number – this will generate an eight-digit code.

Enter this code on your primary phone.

This feature comes in handy when you don't want WhatsApp to use your camera, or if your phone's camera is busted.

