Emily Simpson Used 'Miracle' Drug Ozempic, Popularized By Kim Kardashian And Elon Musk, To Kickstart Weight-Loss Journey

Emily Simpson, a star of the reality TV show “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” has opened up about her use of the ‘miracle’ weight loss drug Ozempic and the misconceptions surrounding it.

Simpson used the Type 2 diabetes medication, popularized by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Chelsea Handler and Elon Musk, to help kickstart her weight loss journey after filming season 17, E! Online reports.

“The thing that bothers me the most is that when people comment on the way that I look, they constantly say, ‘Ozempic, Ozempic,'” Simpson said.

“And it’s like, yes, I did use that nine months ago, but I don’t like that it discounts all the hard work I put in. At least gimme credit for seven days a week, getting up at 6 a.m. every morning and busting my b**t in the gym every single day.”

Continued Efforts: Despite her use of Ozempic, Simpson emphasizes that her transformation is largely due to her consistent workout routine and healthier eating habits. She also underwent lower face/neck lift surgery and a breast implant removal and lift procedure.

