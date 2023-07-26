'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Calls BRICS Gold Currency Moves 'Gang Warfare' — An Attempt To 'De-Dollarize' The World

On Wednesday, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the best-selling book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," tweeted about a potential shift in the global financial landscape.

He suggested that the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) might introduce a gold-backed currency, which could significantly impact the dominance of the US dollar.

What Happened: Kiyosaki’s tweet detailed a proposal for the BRICS nations to launch their own currency, referred to as “bric.” He suggested that one “bric” would be equivalent to one ounce of gold, valued at $3,000. This move, he argued, could lead to a “de-dollarization” of the world, with implications for the US.



See Also: ‘Giant Crash Coming:’ Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says BRICS Meeting Will ‘Put Nail In Coffin Of Fiat’

Why It Matters: The introduction of a gold-backed currency by the BRICS nations could pose a significant challenge to the global fiat money system.

This move aligns with previous reports of the BRICS nations’ intentions to introduce a new currency to boost intra-BRICS trade and eliminate higher dollar conversion costs of international transactions.

However, the South African Ambassador at Large for Asia and BRICS, Anil Sooklal, has stated that the BRICS currency is not on the agenda for the upcoming meeting in August. Despite this, the potential for such a currency continues to be a topic of interest and speculation.

Kiyosaki’s tweet and his previous statements suggest that he views this potential shift as a threat to the US dollar and an opportunity for alternative assets like gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

He has previously predicted that Bitcoin could reach $120,000, further emphasizing his belief in the value of cryptocurrencies as a hedge against potential inflation and the devaluation of fiat currencies.



Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

Read Next: Jim Cramer Says It’s Time To Buy This Financial Services Stock Down 32% YTD