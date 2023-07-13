'Giant Crash Coming:' Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says BRICS Meeting Will 'Put Nail In Coffin Of Fiat'

In a tweet on Wednesday, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” warned of an impending financial crash. He suggested that the upcoming BRICS meeting could be the final blow to the fiat currency system.

What Happened: Kiyosaki expressed his concerns about the future of fiat currencies, predicting a “giant crash.”

He pointed to the BRICS meeting scheduled for August 22 in South Africa as a potential turning point.

“Giant crash coming. Fake money-aka fiat currency to die. BRICS meeting in S. Africa August 22 to put nail in coffin of fiat…fake money. Get into real gold, silver & Bitcoin asap. Take care. End of fiat (fake) money near,” he said.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s prediction comes at a time when the BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) — are reportedly considering a gold-backed common currency, which could pose a significant threat to the global fiat money system.

The author’s advice to invest in “real gold, silver & Bitcoin BTC/USD” aligns with his long-standing belief in the value of tangible assets and cryptocurrencies over traditional fiat currencies.

Previously, Kiyosaki has predicted that Bitcoin could reach $120,000, further emphasizing his faith in cryptocurrencies as a hedge against the potential downfall of fiat currencies.

