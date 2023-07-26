Meta's AI Model Llama Finds Home In Alibaba's Cloud Division, A Chinese First

In a significant development in the tech industry, Alibaba Group’s BABA cloud computing division has announced its support for Meta Platform Inc’s META open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model Llama, becoming the first Chinese enterprise to do so, Reuters reports.

Alibaba Embraces Llama2: Alibaba Cloud has launched the first training and deployment solution for the entire Llama2 series in China, inviting all developers to create customized large models on Alibaba Cloud.

Implications for Alibaba and Meta: The move could provide a boost for Alibaba’s cloud business, which is currently facing increased competition domestically and is planning a stock market listing. For Meta, it could foster closer ties with China, the world’s second-largest economy, despite its social media platform Facebook being banned in the country.

AI Development in China: China has been striving to catch up with the U.S. in the field of AI. Companies like Alibaba and Tencent Holdings have been aggressively developing their own AI models. The Llama2 model, similar to those that power popular chatbots like OpenAI‘s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, could be a significant step in this direction.

