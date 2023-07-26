Xi Jinping's China Exploits Loopholes, Provides Military Gear To Russia: Report

China has reportedly been sending substantial military equipment to Russia, exploiting loopholes in Western sanctions imposed due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

What Happened: Chinese manufacturers have been delivering significant quantities of equipment to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine, Politico reported.

The equipment includes drones that can direct artillery fire, drop grenades on Ukrainian forces, thermal-optical sights that can target soldiers at night, and protective gear and drones.

Russia has imported over $100 million worth of drones from China this year alone. The gear is considered nonlethal and dual-use, meaning it can have civilian as well as military applications, allowing Chinese companies to exploit a loophole to send this equipment.

Why It Matters: This development comes amid previous concerns about Chinese companies aiding Russia’s military efforts in Ukraine. During his recent visit to China, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to monitor and control Chinese private companies aiding Russia's military efforts in Ukraine.

Despite China’s official stance of neutrality, the country has expanded its dealings with Russia since the invasion began, including through state visits, trade, and more purchases of Russian oil.

This is not the first time Chinese companies have been implicated in aiding Russia’s military efforts. Earlier this year, Chinese companies sent hunting rifles, body armor, and drone parts to Russia amid Putin’s war in Ukraine.

