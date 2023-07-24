Dick Durbin Tests COVID-19 Positive For Third Time In A Year, Ahead Of NDAA Senate Review

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) has tested positive for COVID-19 for the third time within a year, The Hill reports.

What Happened: Durbin, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, announced his positive test results ahead of the Senate to consider the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

“I tested positive for COVID-19 and am currently asymptomatic. I will be following CDC guidelines and working from home until I test negative,” Durbin said in a statement.

Durbin previously tested positive for the virus at the end of July 2022 and in March 2023.

See Also: Elon Musk, Marques Brownlee Clash Over Twitter Rebranding: ‘Old Habits Die Hard,’ Says Popular Tech YouTuber

Why It Matters: Durbin’s illness means he won’t be present for important Senate votes this week, just before Congress goes on its August break. One key issue on the agenda is the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

This bill has sparked controversy among Democrats because of amendments introduced by the GOP on topics like abortion, transgender rights, and diversity initiatives.

The Senate is likely to turn down these GOP-introduced changes. The bill has usually received support from both parties in the past. Durbin’s absence from the Senate could influence the outcome of these discussions

Read Next: Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck Spotted Sporting Clever Disguise, Masquerading As Ford F-150

Image Via Shutterstock