This Week In Apple: Vision Pro, AirTag, iPhone 15's Larger Batteries And More

This week in Apple was marked by the unveiling of the Vision Pro backend, the use of AirTag in locating a lost bag, the departure from Steve Jobs’ playbook, the potential use of EV tech in iPhone 15, and the threat to pull iMessage and FaceTime in the UK. Let’s dive into the details.

Apple Unveils Vision Pro Backend

Apple Inc AAPL has reportedly unveiled its Vision Pro backend, setting the stage for the upcoming developer kit release. This move coincides with the distribution of Cupertino's first-generation mixed-reality headset developer kits later this month. The Vision Pro backend allows the battery to receive firmware updates and additional VisionOS assets. Read the full article here.

AirTag Helps Magician Find Lost Bag

Apple’s AirTag helped renowned corporate magician Danny Orleans locate his missing bag, which contained around $1,500 worth of essential sound equipment. Orleans used the AirTag app on his phone to track the bag’s location on the airport's runway and eventually retrieve it. Read the full article here.

Apple’s Departure from Steve Jobs’ Playbook

Apple’s Vision Pro team has reportedly challenged Steve Jobs' management approach. The Vision Pro Team, internally known as the Vision Products Group or VPG, has been an independent division within Apple since 2015, bypassing Cupertino's main departments. This signals a bold departure from the company's traditional approach. Read the full article here.

iPhone 15’s Larger Batteries

The iPhone 15 series will likely be powered by larger batteries, helping them last longer than their predecessors. Apple plans to use a technology borrowed from electric vehicles – stacked batteries, allowing for a higher capacity without increasing the size. Read the full article here.

Apple Threatens to Pull iMessage and FaceTime in the UK

Apple has threatened to pull two of its core services, iMessage and FaceTime, in the UK if the proposed surveillance bill becomes law. The bill would force technology companies to disable security features like end-to-end encryption without informing the consumers. Read the full article here.

