Elon Musk Is Spending $1B On Tesla's Dojo Supercomputer – Here's What You Need To Know

Tesla Inc. TSLA is set to invest over $1 billion in its project Dojo Supercomputer by the end of 2024, according to CEO Elon Musk.

Dojo is Tesla’s proprietary supercomputer platform, specifically designed from scratch for AI machine learning purposes, with a particular focus on video training using data obtained from its fleet of vehicles.

The supercomputer is designed to handle vast amounts of data, including video from Tesla cars, to develop autonomous driving software, Bloomberg reports.

Despite already possessing one of the world’s most potent supercomputers based on NVIDIA GPUs, Tesla has developed its custom-built Dojo computer, incorporating unique chips and a complete infrastructure crafted entirely by the company.

Tesla’s in-house custom-built supercomputer, Dojo, is set to significantly enhance the company’s capability to train neural networks using video data, a crucial aspect of its self-driving technology reliant on advanced computer vision capabilities.

Investment Details: Musk revealed the investment plan during a conference call with analysts.

He said that Tesla “will be spending well over $1 billion on Dojo” over the next year. However, this announcement seemed to unsettle investors, contributing to a post-market slide in Tesla’s share price.

The Dojo supercomputer is being developed to process a “staggering amount” of video data collected from Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Beta features.

The company has already begun production of its “Dojo training computer.”

