AT&T Addresses Lead Exposure Concerns, Eases Investor Worries and Sees Stock Rebound

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 19, 2023 1:47 PM | 2 min read

AT&T clarified the lead exposure last night in an analyst call and a series of press releases. The company downplayed any lead poisoning exposure to workers, the environment, and the community, asserting it has maintained a safe working environment for decades

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan had a Perform rating on AT&T Inc T. Horan thinks it is conservative, but less than 10% of its footprint (~200K miles) is lead-sheathed, three-fourths of which are underground conduits that should likely remain in place. 

Un-buried cables can be left for long periods when safely sealed up and labeled. The analyst believes a small minority will need to be removed but expect T to give more details on its earnings call next week, sooner than expected.

Horan does not expect the removal cost to exceed $20k per mile. Net net, the exposure looks much smaller than we initially expected, more like $2 billion - $20 billion. 

The cables in question were not identified initially as a source of lead exposure in the EPA's 2022 Strategy to Reduce Lead Exposure and Disparities in US Communities. 

For now, T will not remove its lead cables around Lake Tahoe and elsewhere to permit further third-party analysis in the interest of public health. It has followed EPA recommendations on handling the material and worker and community safety for half a century. 

The sector has already taken a $30 billion hit on this news story. Ultimately, this will take years to litigate and decades to clean up. 

Argus analyst Joseph Bonner downgraded AT&T to Hold from Buy due to potential environmental risks associated with lead-clad copper cables. 

Wall Street Journal's investigation into the environmental effects of the cables creates uncertainty and additional pressure on AT&T shares.

AT&T signals no dividend increases as it focuses on investments in 5G and fiber broadband networks.

Recent Wall Street Journal articles highlight the risks of lead-sheathed copper cables in the telecom industry. Potential liabilities and public health impact remain uncertain, impacting AT&T's business.

The analyst maintained a long-term earnings growth rate forecast of 3%. He maintained a 2023 adjusted EPS estimate of $2.43 and a 2024 forecast of $2.60.

Estimates imply average growth of about 1% over the next two years.

Price Actions: T shares traded higher by 8.36% at $14.58 on the last check Wednesday. 

Photo by Tdorante10 via Wikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversAI Generatedwhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved