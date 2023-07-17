Why Acumen Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 60%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN shares jumped 126.6% to $6.37. ProMIS showcased preclinical data at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2023 on computationally-derived antibody and vaccine from Alzheimer's pipeline.
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ABOS shares climbed 61.5% to $10.14 after the company presented topline results from Phase 1 study of ACU193 for early Alzheimer's disease at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2023.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. BBIO gained 60.8% to $29.30 after the company's Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM study of acoramidis for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy met its primary endpoint.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. LIXT shares climbed 55% to $8.42. LIXTE Biotechnology's preclinical results in collaboration with Netherlands Cancer Institute reveal novel mechanism by which LIXTE's lead clinical compound LB-100 enhances effectiveness of immunotherapy and chemotherapy.
- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI climbed 40.4% to $5.13.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. GP surged 35.9% to $4.73 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY gained 33.2% to $2.93 after declining over 6% on Friday.
- argenx SE ARGX shares jumped 30.8% to $495.75 after reporting topline data from ADHERE study of VYVGART hytrulo in patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI rose 27.3% to $4.06. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Rockwell Medical with a Buy and raised the price target from $9 to $11.
- ZimVie Inc. ZIMV gained 16.3% to $12.65. Traders circulating Deal Reporter post suggesting the company is seeing takeover interest.
- Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW climbed 16% to $35.89. Calavo Growers CEO Lecil E Cole acquired a total of 75,000 shares an average price of $30.34.
- EVgo, Inc. EVGO rose 15.7% to $4.6650. EVgo and its eXtend partners were selected by Ohio Department of Transportation for proposed awards of $13.8 million in NEVI funding for 20 fast charging stations along interstate corridors.
- PainReform Ltd. PRFX shares gained 15.5% to $9.36. PainReform reported pricing of $1.5 million concurrent registered direct offering and private placement.
- Pardes Biosciences, Inc. PRDS climbed 15% to $2.12 after MediPacific agreed to acquire the company for $2.02-$2.19/share in cash plus contingent value rights.
- The Lion Electric Company LEV gained 14% to $2.4115. Lion Electric Company entered into subscription agreements for aggregate gross proceeds of $142 million.
- Black Knight, Inc. BKI rose 14% to $69.84. Intercontinental Exchange and Black Knight agreed to sell Black Knight's Optimal Blue business to a subsidiary of Constellation Software for $700 million.
- AERWINS Technologies Inc. AWIN shares rose 13.3% to $0.6239.
- Stagwell Inc. STGW gained 12.1% to $8.28. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Stagwell with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. RKDA jumped 11.6% to $5.00. Arcadia Biosciences launched GoodWheat into the breakfast category with new pancake & waffle mixes and single-serve quikcakes.
- Genprex, Inc. GNPX gained 10.9% to $0.9140. Genprex recently reported positive results from Phase 1 Acclaim-1 clinical trial.
- Blackboxstocks Inc. BLBX climbed 10% to $3.06.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY rose 9.8% to $216.48 after the company reported interim data for its Alzheimer's treatment.
- Yelp Inc. YELP rose 8.5% to $41.37. Goldman Sachs upgraded Yelp from Neutral to Buy.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC gained 8.4% to $9.14.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB shares climbed 7.9% to $30.05. Zai Lab and argenx reported positive topline results from the ADHERE study evaluating VYVGART Hytrulo in adults with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
- Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST gained 7.7% to $50.15.
Losers
- Novan, Inc. NOVN shares fell 67.9% to $0.1960 after the company entered into agreement to sell substantially all of its assets, including Berdazimer Gel, 10.3%, and filed for Chapter 11 protection.
- ViewRay, Inc. VRAY declined 67.5% to $0.1183 after the company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions.
- UTime Limited UTME fell 57% to $1.06.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. JZXN shares fell 55.2% to $1.48 after the company announced pricing of a $2.3 million registered direct offering.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN fell 51.8% to $1.44 after the company priced 1,733,334 shares offering at $1.50 per share.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. DUO declined 42.5% to $0.4772 after reporting an $8.0 million registered direct offering.
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. TIVC fell 31.6% to $0.0433 as the company announced pricing of $2.1 million public offering of 51,250,000 shares of common stock for $0.04 per share.
- Greenbrook TMS Inc. GBNH declined 25% to $0.3564. Greenbrook TMS entered into equity purchase agreement with Alumni Capital LP.
- Knightscope, Inc. KSCP declined 22% to $1.71. Capybara Research released a short report on the company titled 'Knightscope - From A RoboCop Inspired Fairytale To An Inevitable Dilution Dilemma $0.5 Target'.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. APLS shares fell 21.2% to $66.62.
- Virios Therapeutics, Inc. VIRI fell 20.6% to $1.92. Virios Therapeutics announced data demonstrating improvement in multiple long-Covid symptoms following treatment with valacyclovir/celecoxib combo in an exploratory, open-label, proof of concept study.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ARDS fell 20.6% to $0.2531.
- Evogene Ltd. EVGN fell 19.6% to $1.1250. The company announced ithas entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 8.5 million ordinary shares in a registered direct offering at a purchase price of $1.00 per ordinary share.
- Chijet Motor Company, Inc. CJET declined 18.7% to $3.4550. Chijet Motor Company recently announced its majority-owned subsidiary completed the first shipment of automobile orders to Peru through its newly developed export operation at Tianjin Port, China.
- Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS fell 16.5% to $0.2533 after jumping 23% on Friday. Minerva Surgical received a notice of allowance for its US patent application 17/569,850 titled "Tissue Extraction Devices And Methods."
- Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. FYBR fell 12.8% to $12.47. Citigroup downgraded Frontier Communications from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $17.
- Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. WAVS shares fell 12.6% to $10.79 after climbing over 18% on Friday.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. MNPR fell 12.5% to $0.8750 after jumping 17% on Friday.
- TMC the metals company Inc. TMC declined 10% to $1.9450.
- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTP fell 9.4% to $3.46 after declining over 15% on Friday.
- Puyi Inc. PUYI shares tumbled 8.2% to $5.60.
- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. CNSL fell 8.1% to $3.53.
- Farfetch Limited FTCH fell 8% to $5.76.
- Intchains Group Limited ICG shares slipped 7.1% to $6.68.
Now Read This: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.